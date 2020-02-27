Tokyo Financial Exchange: Extension Of Promotions For Packs And Bundles Strategies Of Three-month Euroyen Futures

- Enhanced the liquidity by Market Makers
- Discount program for to Block is now expanded to Packs and Bundles strategies
- Discount up to 90%!
Please refer to https://www.tfx.co.jp/en/newsfile/article/20171214-01 for more product information.
1.Promotion details
(1)Market Makers
Two firms joining as Market Maker to provide the liquidity on Packs and Bundles market.
(2)Discount Program
Implementing discount program applicable to all market participants.
(Application and trading identification may be required to be applied the program. Please contact TFX for further information.)
|Strategy
|Original Fee
|Discount Amount (Rate)
|After Discount
|Red Pack
|400 yen
|220 yen (55%)
|180 yen
|Green Pack
|400 yen
|280 yen (70%)
|120 yen
|Blue Pack
|400 yen
|320 yen (80%)
|80 yen
|Gold Pack
|400 yen
|360 yen (90%)
|40 yen
|1-Year Bundle
|400 yen
|100 yen (25%)
|300 yen
|2-Year Bundle
|800 yen
|320 yen (40%)
|480 yen
|3-Year Bundle
|1,200 yen
|600 yen (50%)
|600 yen
|4-Year Bundle
|1,600 yen
|920 yen (58%)
|680 yen
|5-Year Bundle
|2,000 yen
|1,280 yen (64%)
|720 yen
2．Promotional Period
From April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020
[Contact]
Wholesale Business Department
Email: marketing@tfx.co.jp
Tel: +81 (0)3-4578-2438
URL ： https://www.tfx.co.jp/en/