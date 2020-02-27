 Skip to main Content
Tokyo Financial Exchange: Extension Of Promotional Period For Discount Program In Three-month Euroyen Futures

Date 27/02/2020

This informs Trading Members of the extension of the current Discount Program in Three-month Euroyen Futures (Euroyen). TFX has decided to extend the program until the end of September 2020.

1. Objects
     ・ Outright delivery months after 7th quarterly contract.
     ・ Strip, Butterfly and Condor strategies executed through Block Trade functionality.
2. Period
 　・From April 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020.
3. Fee Table 

 Trading FeesDiscount AmountDiscount Percentage
Outright delivery months
Quarters 1 to 6
100yen
-
-
Quarters 7 to 8 100yen→80yen
20yen
20%
Quarters 9 to 12 100yen→60yen
40yen
40%
Quarters 13 to 16 100yen→40yen
60yen
60%
Quarters 17 to 20 100yen→20yen
80yen
80%
Strip, Butterfly and Condor trades (per outright delivery month)
Quarters 1 to 4 100yen→75yen
25yen
25%
Quarters 5 to 6 100yen→50yen
50yen
50%
Quarters 7 to 8 100yen→40yen
60yen
60%
Quarters 9 to 12 100yen→30yen
70yen
70%
Quarters 13 to 16 100yen→20yen
80yen
80%
Quarters 17 to 20 100yen→10yen
90yen
90%


For further information in relation to this program, Members should contact: Wholesale Business Department
TEL +81-3-4578-2400   FAX +81-3-3212-5780  E-mail marketing@tfx.co.jp 

The original of this publication has been prepared in the Japanese language only and the Japanese language texts shall govern for all purposes and in all respects. Accordingly, all questions that may arise shall be decided in accordance with the Japanese language texts.

Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that this translation is accurate and free from errors, no liability is accepted by TFX in any circumstances. 