Tokyo Financial Exchange: Extension Of Fee Waiver Program For Three-Month TONA futures

To promote the active trading and greater market liquidity of Three-month TONA futures further, Tokyo Financial Exchange Inc. (“TFX”) will extend the period of the fee waiver program for the new product until the end of March 2024. TFX is committed to revitalizing the financial markets with these initiatives.







1. Product

All contract months of Three-month TONA futures



2. Discount Program

(1) Transaction

Both house account transactions and customer account transactions executed by Interest Rate Futures Trading Members (Including those traded by block trade and strategy trade)



(2) Fees

Per-contract Exchange fees waiver

(Including the fees for give-ups and final settlements)

※ No application is required to apply this program



(3) Period

From October 2nd 2023 to March 29th, 2024

※ Effective from the beginning of Night Session (15:30 JST) on September 29th 2023 to the end of

the Day Session (15:30 JST) on March 29th 2024.







For more information, contact

Tokyo Financial Exchange, Inc.

General Administration Department

Tel: (03)4578-2400

Fax: (03)3212-5780

E-mail: info@tfx.co.jp

URL: http://www.tfx.co.jp