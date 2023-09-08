BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach CCData-468x60x2.jpg Sinara_468x60_MV banner.png BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 ETFGI-USA-event-banner-2023---4.jpg

Tokyo Financial Exchange: Extension Of Fee Waiver Program For Three-Month TONA futures

Date 08/09/2023

To promote the active trading and greater market liquidity of Three-month TONA futures further, Tokyo Financial Exchange Inc. (“TFX”) will extend the period of the fee waiver program for the new product until the end of March 2024. TFX is committed to revitalizing the financial markets with these initiatives.




1. Product
All contract months of Three-month TONA futures

2. Discount Program
(1) Transaction
Both house account transactions and customer account transactions executed by Interest Rate Futures Trading Members (Including those traded by block trade and strategy trade)

(2) Fees
Per-contract Exchange fees waiver
(Including the fees for give-ups and final settlements)
※ No application is required to apply this program

(3) Period
From October 2nd 2023 to March 29th, 2024
※ Effective from the beginning of Night Session (15:30 JST) on September 29th 2023 to the end of
the Day Session (15:30 JST) on March 29th 2024.

 



For more information, contact
Tokyo Financial Exchange, Inc.
General Administration Department
Tel: (03)4578-2400
Fax: (03)3212-5780
E-mail: info@tfx.co.jp
URL: http://www.tfx.co.jp

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg