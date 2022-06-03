Tokyo Financial Exchange: Actions In Response To Japanese Interest Rate Benchmark Reform

Tokyo Financial Exchange Inc. (TFX) has determined to prepare for the Japanese Interest Rate Benchmark Reform by the following actions: 1) listing of new short term Yen interest rate futures using the alternative Yen interest rate benchmark (TONA, etc.) and 2) suspension of Euroyen Futures in the contracts of far-distant terms (March 2025 and beyond) in accordance with the possible cessation of Euroyen TIBOR publication at the end of December 2024.





As a crucial FMI supporting Japanese financial market, TFX will endeavor to keep providing products covering wide range of underlying assets such as long and short term Yen interest rates, foreign currency interest rates, and currency related assets to meet the demands from market participants.