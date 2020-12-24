 Skip to main Content
Tokyo Commodity Exchange: No Effect Of Shifting National Holidays On Electricity Futures Contracts In 2021

Date 24/12/2020

The calendar for Year 2021 was revised by Japanese government, due to the postpone of Tokyo Olympic Games.


Despite the changes, the final settlement prices for Peakload Electricity Futures will be calculated based on the original calendar.

〈Appendix〉
Despite the changes below, the final settlement prices for Peakload Electricity Futures will be calculated based on the original calendar.

Holiday Original Calendar Revised Calendar
Marine Day July 19th Mon July 22nd Thu
Health-Sports Day Oct 11th Mon July 23rd Fri
Mountain Day Aug 11th Wed Aug 8th Sun*

*As Aug 8th is Sunday, Aug 9th is designated as a substitute holiday.

 

For further information, please click the link below.
https://www.tocom.or.jp/guide/youkou/elec_east_base.html

 