Tokyo Commodity Exchange: No Effect Of Shifting National Holidays On Electricity Futures Contracts In 2021

The calendar for Year 2021 was revised by Japanese government, due to the postpone of Tokyo Olympic Games.
Despite the changes, the final settlement prices for Peakload Electricity Futures will be calculated based on the original calendar.
〈Appendix〉
|Holiday
|Original Calendar
|Revised Calendar
|Marine Day
|July 19th Mon
|July 22nd Thu
|Health-Sports Day
|Oct 11th Mon
|July 23rd Fri
|Mountain Day
|Aug 11th Wed
|Aug 8th Sun*
*As Aug 8th is Sunday, Aug 9th is designated as a substitute holiday.
For further information, please click the link below.
https://www.tocom.or.jp/guide/youkou/elec_east_base.html