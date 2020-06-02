Tokenise Stock Exchange Collaborates With GMEX To Launch Regulated Digital Exchange - Goes Live With Fully-Regulated Digital Exchange Enabled By Innovative Technology

Tokenise Stock Exchange (Tokenise), a global fully-regulated digital securities exchange, and GMEX Technologies Ltd (GMEX), a wholly owned subsidiary of GMEX Group providing multi-asset digital and conventional exchange and post-trade business and technology solutions, are pleased to announce their latest collaboration. Responding to the gap in the market for a well developed regulated exchange leading the way in delivering capital raises through the offering of tokenised securities, by enabling issuers to tokenise their equity, debt and income streams and raise capital in a safe and transparent environment.
The partnership, established in September 2019, has now delivered a live digital exchange platform to support securities issuance, trading, surveillance, clearing, settlement and custody. The end to end solution for issuers and investors ensures regulatory robustness and adherence to exacting exchange-trading standards.
While operating out of London and the Caribbean, Tokenise is licensed in Barbados – a regulatory friendly jurisdiction when it comes to digital securities. The exchange aims to lead the way for the next generation of capital markets and to establish a new benchmark for digital assets by utilising blockchain technology. Tokenise facilitates liquidity in a traditionally illiquid market, by removing acknowledged inefficiencies and barriers to participation to democratise the process of matching providers and consumers of risk capital.
Mike Kessler, Tokenise Group CEO & Founder said, “Tokenise have created our solution in response to the absence of regulated options for the buying and selling of digital securities globally.” He continued “ As a regulated securities market we have integrated the best of technology, including cryptography, with a complete trading ecosystem to simplify access to new asset classes, for both issuers and investors. This, in turn, will increase the flow of funds and investment opportunities for market participants.”
Tokenise uses the proven GMEX Fusion hybrid centralised & blockchain distributed ledger technology suite, which is deployed and trusted by multiple international regulated financial institutions around the globe. Along with providing the key digital technology, GMEX Group has taken a minority equity stake in Tokenise and GMEX Group CEO, Hirander Misra, has joined the board as Group Director alongside Group Chairman, Martin Graham.
Hirander Misra, CEO of GMEX Group, commented “Combining a regulated exchange with our award-winning technology and business expertise, has achieved a market leading milestone in going live with the next generation of stock exchange to facilitate mainstream investor access to digital assets.” He continued “I am very excited to join the Tokenise board representing GMEX alongside Martin Graham, who was formerly Director of Markets at the London Stock Exchange when I co-founded Chi-X Europe.”
Tokenise is currently in conversation with the first set of issuers and investors.