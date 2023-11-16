Tokenbridge Bolsters Advisory Board With Senior Institutional Finance And Technology Experts - Appointees To Advise On Development Of Tokenbridge’s Platform And Expand Institutional Network - Tokenbridge Aims To Streamline The Fund Ecosystem Through Blockchain Technology

Tokenbridge, a tokenization platform streamlining the wealth and fund management ecosystem, today announced the appointment of senior finance and technology professionals to its advisory board, as the firm builds solutions to transform how funds are accessed and distributed through the use of blockchain technology.

Tokenbridge aims to revolutionize the wealth and fund management ecosystem by automating and optimizing tech stacks, reducing operational complexity and risk, and providing white-label solutions to financial institutions enabling hyper-personalization and tokenised fund distribution, facilitating access to the next generation of investors. The new advisors will help Tokenbridge to bolster its growth strategy, expand its institutional network, and help clients leverage blockchain technology. Appointees include:

Keith MacDonald : A veteran in advising financial services firms, brings over 35 years of experience from leadership roles at organizations such as EY and Capco. His expertise in strategy, distribution, partnerships, and funding will be instrumental in guiding Tokenbridge's strategic direction and market penetration.

Danielle Higgins: Danielle has a proven track record of innovation in financial technology. The founder and managing director of The Tracing Group, a data solutions business serving financial institutions, Danielle has introduced groundbreaking data management solutions to major UK financial institutions.

Paul Resnik: Paul is an influential figure in the financial services industry, an investment 'unicorn' as founding shareholder in FTSE listed Integrafin PLC that grew to three times its initial float value. Paul's investment acumen is underscored by building and selling businesses to Morningstar and Octopus. He is invested in several financial services projects including Tokenbridge.

Sean Salloux: Sean is a blockchain expert with over two decades of contributions to mobile, banking security, and blockchain technologies, joins the firm. His portfolio includes leading pioneering projects such as the creation of one of the first e-wallets on a debit/credit card.

Daron Pearce, Executive Chair of Tokenbridge, said: “At Tokenbridge we are trying to revolutionize the wealth and fund management ecosystem and transform how individuals interact with institutions. Such a significant challenge requires deep expertise and fresh thinking, we are therefore delighted to have assembled some of the brightest minds from across institutional finance and technology to help us solve these problems. Our board’s advice will be invaluable in helping us to develop a platform that will transform market infrastructure, change how individuals think about investment and redefine how institutions engage with end investors.”

Tokenbridge, strengthened by the collective experience of its newly appointed advisors, stands poised to deliver unparalleled tokenization solutions that will enhance accessibility, reduce costs, and streamline operational workflows in the wealth and fund management ecosystem.

The appointments follow its current funding round, which is set to conclude in Q1 2024.