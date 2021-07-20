TNS Expands Eurex And Xetra Access To Non-Members

Transaction Network Services (TNS) revealed today that it is working with Deutsche Börse to provide access to Eurex and Xetra market data for non-member organizations.
TNS, which has provided managed hosting, colocation and connectivity services to Eurex and Xetra member organizations since 2018, will leverage its established presence at the data centre in Frankfurt to now also provide market data services to organizations that do not hold Eurex or Xetra member status.
Deutsche Börse is one of over 119 markets across 24 countries where TNS provides its cutting-edge solutions, which include the award-winning TNS Layer 1 single hop architecture that offers ultra-low latency of between 5 – 85 nanoseconds. TNS now serves as both a Multi Member Service Provider and market data vendor for Eurex and Xetra.
“We are delighted to be able to make data from Deutsche Börse more easily available to non-member firms,” said Alastair Watson, Managing Director of TNS’ EMEA Financial Markets business. “Access to streaming market data globally is critical to the operations of financial firms, and we’re excited to enable our customers to easily access Eurex and Xetra data. TNS’ proven, reliable and low latency technology can deliver data as a cost effective and far less complex alternative to non-member firms sourcing and maintaining their own dedicated exchange connectivity for data sourcing.”
“This new agreement with TNS will help position our market data services for accelerated future growth,” said Alireza Dorfard, Market Data and Services at Deutsche Börse. “It supports our aim of making access to data more efficient for all participants by widening the options available to them so that they can select the most appropriate access method for their business.”
Eurex is a globally leading derivatives exchange for futures and options, while Xetra is the exchange for German Blue chips and the leading ETF trading venue in Europe.
TNS brings together over 2,800 financial community endpoints, supported by a global, 125-strong point-of-presence footprint. Specifically designed and engineered to address the needs of financial market participants worldwide, TNS offers a range of connectivity, colocation, cloud, market data and VPN solutions within its infrastructure as a service (IaaS) portfolio. Its solutions are monitored 24x7x365 by TNS’ Network Operations Centers in the US, UK, and Australia. For further information visit tnsfinancial.com.