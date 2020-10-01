TMX Group Thanksgiving Holiday Market Closures

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange will be closed on Monday, October 12, 2020 for the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Exchanges will re-open and resume regular trading on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.
