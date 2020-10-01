 Skip to main Content
TMX Group Thanksgiving Holiday Market Closures

Date 01/10/2020

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange will be closed on Monday, October 12, 2020 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Exchanges will re-open and resume regular trading on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.