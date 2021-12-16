TMX Group Releases Report On The Task Force On Climate-Related Financial Disclosures, Achieves Carbon Neutrality

TMX Group today released its inaugural Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report, detailing TMX Group's climate-related risks and opportunities.
The report, which covers TMX Group's financial year ended December 31, 2020, also outlines how the company is actively addressing its carbon footprint while supporting Canada's capital markets' transition to a low-carbon economy.
"This report is an important step in TMX's journey to enhance our climate-related practises and provide more meaningful disclosure to our stakeholders and investors," said John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer of TMX Group. "At the centre of Canada's capital markets, TMX is committed to helping our listed issuer client base adapt and navigate through a transitioning economy, and to establishing Canada as a world-leading marketplace for sustainable investment and finance."
The report is organized in alignment with TCFD's four core pillars: Governance, Risk Management, Strategy, and Metrics and Targets.
Highlights from the report include:
- TMX Group conducted a climate materiality analysis to identify the climate-related risks and opportunities that could materially impact its strategic and operational objectives.
- TMX Group has committed to achieving carbon neutrality for 2020 and every year going forward. To reach the climate milestone in 2020, the company recently purchased voluntary carbon offsets utilizing TMX Group subsidiary Trayport's Joule™ platform.
- The company launched several initiatives to enhance ESG disclosure by its listed issuers, including a strategic alliance with IHS Markit to provide issuers with access to multi-framework ESG reporting and data distribution repositories.
- TMX Group introduced several products that facilitate ESG investing, including new ESG indices, sustainable ETFs, and ESG derivatives on the Montreal Exchange.
TMX Group has signed on as a supporter of TCFD and believes that the TCFD recommendations provide a useful and consistent framework to increase transparency on climate-related risks and opportunities within financial markets.
To download the full report, please visit our website.