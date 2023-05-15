TMX Group Pledges Support To The 2023 Alberta Fires Appeal

TMX Group today announced a $25,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross 2023 Alberta Fires Appeal in support of efforts to help those impacted by wildfires in the province. Donations will enable the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement to provide immediate and ongoing relief, recovery and resilience efforts in response to fires, and community preparedness and risk reduction for future all-hazard disaster events within Alberta.

The Canadian Red Cross is accepting online donations to the 2023 Alberta Fires Appeal at www.redcross.ca, or by telephone at 1-800-418-1111 (toll-free).