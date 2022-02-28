TMX Group Pledges Support To Humanitarian Relief Efforts In Ukraine

TMX Group today announced a $50,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal in support of efforts to help those impacted by the crisis in Ukraine. Donations will enable the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement to address humanitarian needs resulting from the crisis, as well as preparedness, immediate and ongoing relief efforts, long-term recovery, resiliency, and other critical activities.
The Canadian Red Cross is accepting online donations to the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal at www.redcross.ca, or by telephone at 1-800-418-1111 (toll-free).