TMX Group Names Cindy Bush Chief Human Resources Officer

TMX Group Limited, Canada's premier exchange operator and leading global market solutions provider, has appointed Cindy Bush as Chief Human Resources Officer, effective December 7, 2020.
"We are very proud to announce the addition of Cindy Bush, an accomplished human resources leader to TMX's senior management team, as we enter the next phase of our company's evolution," said John McKenzie, CEO, TMX Group. "Cindy joins a strong, dedicated group of human resources professionals at TMX and her leadership experience and demonstrated expertise in building effective strategies for nurturing talent and enhancing workplace culture will help better prepare the entire company for the challenges ahead."
Ms. Bush will be responsible for leading all aspects of TMX's Human Resources function in support of the Company's corporate objectives, including strategy development and execution, workplace culture, performance management, talent development and acquisition.
Ms. Bush has more than 25 years of experience in human resources, talent strategies and culture transformation at companies based in Canada as well as in the United States, the UK and France. Most recently, she served as Chief Human Resources Officer at Cineplex. Prior to joining Cineplex in 2018, she held leadership positions in human resources at companies ranging in size from 30 to more 100,000 employees, including Foresters Financial, OMERS, and CIBC.
Ms. Bush will join TMX's senior leadership team and report to Mr. McKenzie.