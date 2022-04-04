TMX Group Limited To Announce Q1 2022 Financial Results On Monday, May 2, 2022 - Analyst Conference Call And Virtual Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders To Be Held Tuesday, May 3, 2022

 Skip to main Content
TMX Group Limited will announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 in the evening of Monday, May 2, 2022. An analyst conference call to review the results will be held at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

 

TMX Group's Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders will be virtual and held via live audio webcast at 2:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders will be permitted to attend the meeting virtually, ask questions and vote, all in real time, provided they have logged in to the link below. Please see page 2 of the management information circular for complete details on how to participate in the meeting.

Schedule of Events for May 3, 2022: