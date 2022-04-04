TMX Group Limited To Announce Q1 2022 Financial Results On Monday, May 2, 2022 - Analyst Conference Call And Virtual Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders To Be Held Tuesday, May 3, 2022

TMX Group Limited will announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 in the evening of Monday, May 2, 2022. An analyst conference call to review the results will be held at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
TMX Group's Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders will be virtual and held via live audio webcast at 2:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders will be permitted to attend the meeting virtually, ask questions and vote, all in real time, provided they have logged in to the link below. Please see page 2 of the management information circular for complete details on how to participate in the meeting.
Schedule of Events for May 3, 2022:
|Analyst Call:
|8:00 a.m. EDT
Phone numbers for the live call are 416-764-8659 or 1-888-664-6392. An audio replay of the conference call will be available at 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541, pass code 816464.
The audio webcast of the conference call will also be available and archived in TMX's shareholder events section.
|Annual and Special Meeting:
|2:00 p.m. EDT
Virtual meeting via live webcast online at
https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/en/1288
A live audio webcast of the meeting will be available and archived in TMX's shareholder events section.