TMX Group Limited To Announce Q1 2021 Financial Results On Tuesday, May 11, 2021 - Analyst Conference Call And Virtual Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders To Be Held Wednesday, May 12, 2021

TMX Group Limited will announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 in the evening of Tuesday, May 11, 2021. An analyst conference call to review the results will be held at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
TMX Group's Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders will be virtual and held via live audio webcast at 2:00 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders will be permitted to attend the meeting virtually, ask questions and vote, all in real time, provided they have logged in to the link below. Please see page 2 of the management information circular for complete details on how to participate in the meeting.
Schedule of Events for May 12, 2021:
|Analyst Call:
|8:00 a.m. EDT
Phone numbers for the live call are 647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191. An audio replay of the conference call will be available at 416-849-0833 or 1-855-859-2056, pass code 5772578.
The audio webcast of the conference call will also be available and archived in TMX's shareholder events section.
|Annual and Special Meeting:
|2:00 p.m. EDT
Virtual meeting via live webcast online at
http://web.lumiagm.com/281203339
A live audio webcast of the meeting will be available and archived in TMX's shareholder events section.