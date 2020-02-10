- Revenue of $202.8 million, compared with $211.2 million in Q4/18
- Diluted earnings per share of 84 cents, which reflects a non-cash impairment charge of 32 cents per share, compared with $1.24 in Q4/18
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.31, unchanged from Q4/18
- Cash flows from operating activities of 83.1 million, up 21% over Q4/18
TMX Group Limited [TSX:X] ("TMX Group") today announced results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019.
TMX Group Limited Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019