TMX Group Limited Reports Results For Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2019

Date 10/02/2020

  • Revenue of $202.8 million, compared with $211.2 million in Q4/18 
  • Diluted earnings per share of 84 cents, which reflects a non-cash impairment charge of 32 cents per share, compared with $1.24 in Q4/18 
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.31, unchanged from Q4/18 
  • Cash flows from operating activities of 83.1 million, up 21% over Q4/18 

TMX Group Limited [TSX:X] ("TMX Group") today announced results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019.

TMX Group Limited Reports Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019

 