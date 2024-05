The Board of Directors of TMX Group Limited today declared a dividend of $0.19 on each common share outstanding, an increase of $0.01 or 6% from $0.18. This dividend is payable on May 31, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 17, 2024.

TMX Group hereby advises that this dividend is designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian income tax purposes.

TMX Group Limited Increases Dividend by 6% to $0.19 per Common Share