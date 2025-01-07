Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

TMX Group Limited Announces Release Date For Q4 2024 Financial Results And Analyst Conference Call

Date 07/01/2025

TMX Group Limited will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 in the evening of Monday, February 3, 2025. An analyst conference call to review the results will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Phone numbers for the live call are 437-900-0527 or 1-888-510-2154. An audio replay of the conference call will be available at 289-819-1450 or 1-888-660-6345, 53456#.

WHAT: TMX Group Limited Q4 2024 financial results analyst conference call
WHO:

John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group
David Arnold, Chief Financial Officer, TMX Group
Amin Mousavian, Vice President, Investor Relations & Treasury, TMX Group
WHEN: Tuesday, February 4, 2025, 8:00 a.m. ET
HOW: Phone numbers for the live call are 437-900-0527 or 1-888-510-2154.
The audio webcast of the conference call will also be available and archived in TMX's shareholder events section.
