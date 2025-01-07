TMX Group Limited Announces Release Date For Q4 2024 Financial Results And Analyst Conference Call

TMX Group Limited will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 in the evening of Monday, February 3, 2025. An analyst conference call to review the results will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Phone numbers for the live call are 437-900-0527 or 1-888-510-2154. An audio replay of the conference call will be available at 289-819-1450 or 1-888-660-6345, 53456#.