TMX Group Limited Announces Release Date For Q4 2020 Financial Results And Analyst Conference Call

TMX Group Limited will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 in the evening of Monday, February 8, 2021. An analyst conference call to review the results will be held at 8:00 a.m. EST on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.
Phone numbers for the live call are 647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191. An audio replay of the conference call will be available at 416-849-0833 or 1-855-859-2056, pass code 7979211.
|WHAT:
|TMX Group Limited Q4 2020 financial results analyst conference call
|WHO:
|John McKenzie, CEO, TMX Group
Frank Di Liso, Interim CFO, TMX Group
Paul Malcolmson, Managing Director, Investor Relations, TMX Group
|WHEN:
|Tuesday, February 9, 2021, 8:00 a.m. EST
|HOW:
The audio webcast of the conference call will also be available and archived in TMX's shareholder events section.