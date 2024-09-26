Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

TMX Group Limited Announces Release Date For Q3 2024 Financial Results And Analyst Conference Call

Date 26/09/2024

TMX Group Limited will announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 in the evening of Wednesday, October 30, 2024. An analyst conference call to review the results will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Phone numbers for the live call are 437-900-0527 or 1-888-510-2154. An audio replay of the conference call will be available at 289-819-1450 or 1-888-660-6345, 68235#.

WHAT: TMX Group Limited Q3 2024 financial results analyst conference call
WHO:

John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group
David Arnold, Chief Financial Officer, TMX Group
Amin Mousavian, Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury, TMX Group
WHEN: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 8:00 a.m. ET
HOW: Phone numbers for the live call are 437-900-0527 or 1-888-510-2154.
The audio webcast of the conference call will also be available and archived in TMX's shareholder events section.
