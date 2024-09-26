TMX Group Limited Announces Release Date For Q3 2024 Financial Results And Analyst Conference Call

TMX Group Limited will announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 in the evening of Wednesday, October 30, 2024. An analyst conference call to review the results will be held on Thursday, October 31, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Phone numbers for the live call are 437-900-0527 or 1-888-510-2154. An audio replay of the conference call will be available at 289-819-1450 or 1-888-660-6345, 68235#.