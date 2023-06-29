TMX Group Limited Announces Release Date For Q2 2023 Financial Results And Analyst Conference Call

TMX Group Limited will announce its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 in the evening of Thursday, July 27, 2023. An analyst conference call to review the results will be held on Friday, July 28, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET.
Phone numbers for the live call are 416-764-8659 or 1-888-664-6392. An audio replay of the conference call will be available at 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541, pass code 585517#.
|WHAT:
|TMX Group Limited Q2 2023 financial results analyst conference call
|WHO:
|John McKenzie, Chief Executive Officer, TMX Group
David Arnold, Chief Financial Officer, TMX Group
Amin Mousavian, Vice President, Investor Relations, Treasury and Administration, TMX Group
|WHEN:
|Friday, July 28, 2023, 8:00 a.m. ET
|HOW:
|Phone numbers for the live call are 416-764-8659 or 1-888-664-6392.
The audio webcast of the conference call will also be available and archived in TMX's shareholder events section.