TMX Group Limited Announces Release Date For Q2 2020 Financial Results And Analyst Conference Call

TMX Group Limited will announce its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 in the evening of Wednesday, August 5, 2020. An analyst conference call to review the results will be held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. ET.
Phone numbers for the live call are 647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191. An audio replay of the conference call will be available at 416-849-0833 or 1-855-859-2056, pass code 9749889.
|WHAT:
|TMX Group Limited Q2 2020 financial results analyst conference call
|WHO:
|John McKenzie, Interim CEO, and CFO, TMX Group
Paul Malcolmson, Managing Director, Investor Relations, TMX Group
Julie Park, Manager, Investor Relations, TMX Group
|WHEN:
|Thursday, August 6, 2020, 8:00 a.m. ET
|HOW:
The audio webcast of the conference call will also be available and archived in TMX's shareholder events section.