TMX Group Limited Announces Further Details Regarding Stock Split

TMX Group Limited ("TMX Group") announced today that it has set June 8, 2023 as the record date (the "Record Date") for the previously announced five-for-one split of its common shares (the "Stock Split"). The Stock Split was approved by the shareholders of TMX Group at its annual general and special meeting on May 2, 2023. On June 13, 2023 (the "Payment Date"), shareholders of record as of the close of business on the Record Date will receive four additional common shares for every one common share held.

The Toronto Stock Exchange has determined that the common shares will trade on a due bill basis from June 7, 2023 (being one trading day prior to the Record Date) to the Payment Date (i.e., June 13, 2023), inclusive. A due bill is an entitlement attached to listed securities undergoing a material corporate action, such as the Stock Split. In this instance, the entitlement is to the additional common shares issuable as a result of the Stock Split. Any trades that are executed during the due bill period will be flagged to ensure purchasers receive the entitlement to the additional common shares issuable as a result of the Stock Split. The common shares will commence trading on a split-adjusted basis on June 14, 2023 (the ex-distribution trading date), as of which date purchases of common shares will no longer have the attaching entitlement to the additional common shares. The due bill redemption date will be June 15, 2023.

On June 13, 2023 the additional shares required to give effect to the Stock Split will be issued to holders of record at the close of business on June 8, 2023. No action is required by shareholders in connection with the Stock Split. Existing share certificates representing common shares of TMX Group will remain effective. They should be retained by shareholders and should not be forwarded to TMX Group or TSX Trust Company, TMX Group's registrar and transfer agent. TSX Trust Company will electronically issue the appropriate number of common shares to CDS Clearing and Depositary Services Inc. for distribution to non-registered (beneficial) shareholders. Non-registered (beneficial) shareholders who hold their common shares in an account with their investment dealer or other intermediary will have their accounts automatically updated to reflect the Stock Split in accordance with the applicable brokerage account providers' usual procedures. In addition, on or about June 16, 2023, TSX Trust Company will mail certificates representing the additional common shares issued to registered shareholders as a result of the Stock Split.

The Stock Split is not expected to result in taxable income or in any gain or loss to shareholders for Canadian federal income tax purposes. Shareholders are advised to consult with their own tax advisors for further information. The Stock Split will not dilute shareholders' equity and there will be no change to the interest, rights or privileges of common shares. All share and per share data for future periods will reflect the Stock Split. TMX Group's equity-based compensation plans as well as its normal course issuer bid will be adjusted to reflect the Stock Split.