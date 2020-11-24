TMX Group Holiday Operating Schedule

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange will be closed on Friday, December 25, 2020 for Christmas Day, Monday, December 28, 2020 in lieu of Boxing Day, and on Friday, January 1, 2021 for New Year's Day.
Please refer to the timetable below:
|Exchange:
|Date:
|Market status:
|Toronto Stock Exchange
TSX Venture Exchange
TSX Alpha Exchange
|Thursday, December 24, 2020
|Open until 1:00 p.m. (EST)
|Friday, December 25, 2020
|Closed
|Monday, December 28, 2020
(In lieu of Boxing Day)
|Closed
|Friday, January 1, 2021
|Closed
|Montréal Exchange
|Thursday, December 24, 2020
|Equity, currency, index and ETF derivatives will be open until 1:00 p.m. (EST). Interest rate derivatives will be open until 1:30 p.m. (EST)
|Friday, December 25, 2020
|Closed
|Monday, December 28, 2020
(In lieu of Boxing Day)
|Closed
|Thursday, December 31, 2020
|Interest rate derivatives will be open until 1:30 p.m. (EST)
|Friday, January 1, 2021
|Closed
For further information, please refer to the online schedules:
TSX/TSXV/TSX Alpha: https://tsx.com/trading/calendars-and-trading-hours/calendar-and-events
MX: https://www.m-x.ca/qui_jours_en.php