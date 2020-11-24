 Skip to main Content
TMX Group Holiday Operating Schedule

Date 24/11/2020

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange and Montréal Exchange will be closed on Friday, December 25, 2020 for Christmas Day, Monday, December 28, 2020 in lieu of Boxing Day, and on Friday, January 1, 2021 for New Year's Day.


Please refer to the timetable below:

Exchange:Date:Market status:
Toronto Stock Exchange
TSX Venture Exchange
TSX Alpha Exchange		 Thursday, December 24, 2020 Open until 1:00 p.m. (EST)
  Friday, December 25, 2020 Closed
  Monday, December 28, 2020
(In lieu of Boxing Day)		 Closed
  Friday, January 1, 2021 Closed
Montréal Exchange Thursday, December 24, 2020 Equity, currency, index and ETF derivatives will be open until 1:00 p.m. (EST). Interest rate derivatives will be open until 1:30 p.m. (EST)
  Friday, December 25, 2020 Closed
  Monday, December 28, 2020
(In lieu of Boxing Day)		 Closed
  Thursday, December 31, 2020 Interest rate derivatives will be open until 1:30 p.m. (EST)
  Friday, January 1, 2021 Closed

For further information, please refer to the online schedules:

TSX/TSXV/TSX Alpha: https://tsx.com/trading/calendars-and-trading-hours/calendar-and-events
MX: https://www.m-x.ca/qui_jours_en.php