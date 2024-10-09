TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for September 2024.

TSX welcomed 13 new issuers in September 2024, compared with 17 in the previous month and 10 in September 2023. The new listings were 12 exchange traded funds and one utilities & pipelines company. Total financings raised in September 2024 decreased 64% compared to the previous month, and were down 90% compared to September 2023. The total number of financings in September 2024 was 31, compared with 44 the previous month and 29 in September 2023.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed five new issuers in September 2024, compared with five in the previous month and three in September 2023. The new listings were three mining companies, one technology company and one oil & gas company. Total financings raised in September 2024 decreased 6% compared to the previous month, but were up 113% compared to September 2023. There were 94 financings in September 2024, compared with 87 in the previous month and 84 in September 2023.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for September 2024 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Related Document:

TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - September 2024