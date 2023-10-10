TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics – September 2023

TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for September 2023.

TSX welcomed 10 new issuers in September 2023, compared with four in the previous month and 15 in September 2022. The new listings were seven exchange traded funds (ETFs), two mining companies and one life sciences company. Total financings raised in September 2023 increased 1,242% compared to the previous month, and were up 768% compared to September 2022. The total number of financings in September 2023 was 29, compared with 21 the previous month and 38 in September 2022.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed three new issuers in September 2023, compared with six in the previous month and two in September 2022. The new listings were one capital pool company, one oil & gas company and one mining company. Total financings raised in September 2023 decreased 61% compared to the previous month, and were down 29% compared to September 2022. There were 84 financings in September 2023, compared with 75 in the previous month and 79 in September 2022.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for September, 2023 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

