TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics – September 2020

TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for September 2020.
TSX welcomed 21 new issuers in September 2020, compared with 14 in both the previous month and in September 2019. The new listings were 18 exchange traded funds, two technology companies and one life sciences company. Total financings raised in September 2020 increased 209% compared to the previous month, and were up 72% compared to September 2019. The total number of financings in September 2020 was 50, compared with 49 the previous month and 37 in September 2019.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed seven new issuers in September 2020, compared with seven in the previous month and three in September 2019. The new listings were three capital pool companies, one technology company, one clean technology company, one life sciences company and one consumer products company. Total financings raised in September 2020 decreased 22% compared to the previous month, but were up 64% compared to September 2019. There were 153 financings in September 2020, compared with 198 in the previous month and 117 in September 2019.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for September 2020 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
