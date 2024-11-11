TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - October 2024

TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for October 2024.

TSX welcomed 11 new issuers in October 2024, compared with 13 in the previous month and 29 in October 2023. The new listings were 10 exchange traded funds and one consumer products & services company. Total financings raised in October 2024 increased 111% compared to the previous month, and were up 83% compared to October 2023. The total number of financings in October 2024 was 37, compared with 31 the previous month and 46 in October 2023.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed four new issuers in October 2024, compared with five in the previous month and five in October 2023. The new listings were one life sciences company, one technology company, one clean technology company, and one oil & gas company. Total financings raised in October 2024 increased 27% compared to the previous month, and were up 43% compared to October 2023. There were 110 financings in October 2024, compared with 94 in the previous month and 77 in October 2023.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for October 2024 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

