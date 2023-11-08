TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for October 2023.

TSX welcomed 29 new issuers in October 2023, compared with 10 in the previous month and 10 in October 2022. The new listings were 27 exchange traded funds, one mining company and one oil & gas company. Total financings raised in October 2023 decreased 88% compared to the previous month, and were down 45% compared to October 2022. The total number of financings in October 2023 was 46, compared with 29 the previous month and 25 in October 2022.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed five new issuers in October 2023, compared with three in the previous month and two in October 2022. The new listings were two mining companies, one life sciences company, one industrial products & services company and one consumer products & services company. Total financings raised in October 2023 increased 91% compared to the previous month, but were down 4% compared to October 2022. There were 77 financings in October 2023, compared with 84 in the previous month and 67 in October 2022.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for October 2023 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Related Document:

TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics – October 2023