TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics – October 2021

TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for October 2021.
TSX welcomed nine new issuers in October 2021, compared with 14 in the previous month and 13 in October 2020. The new listings were three exchange traded funds, three technology companies, one industrial products & services company, one mining company and one life sciences company. Total financings raised in October 2021 increased 59% compared to the previous month, and were up 65% compared to October 2020. The total number of financings in October 2021 was 37, compared with 35 the previous month and 36 in October 2020.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed 13 new issuers in October 2021, compared with 10 in the previous month and eight in October 2020. The new listings were 11 capital pool companies, one consumer products & services company and one technology company. Total financings raised in October 2021 decreased 37% compared to the previous month, and were down 31% compared to October 2020. There were 103 financings in October 2021, compared with 87 in the previous month and 148 in October 2020.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for October, 2021 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
