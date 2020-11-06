TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for October 2020.
TSX welcomed 13 new issuers in October 2020, compared with 21 in the previous month and eight in October 2019. The new listings were six exchange traded funds, three mining companies, one oil & gas company, one real estate company, one communications & media company and one closed end fund. Total financings raised in October 2020 decreased 52% compared to the previous month, and were flat compared to October 2019. The total number of financings in October 2020 was 36, compared with 50 the previous month and 52 in October 2019.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed eight new issuers in October 2020, compared with seven in both the previous month and in October 2019. The new listings were two capital pool companies, three technology companies, two mining companies and one real estate company. Total financings raised in October 2020 decreased 21% compared to the previous month, but were up 54% compared to October 2019. There were 148 financings in October 2020, compared with 153 in the previous month and 119 in October 2019.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for October 2020 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Related Document:
TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics – October 2020