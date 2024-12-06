TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for November 2024.

TSX welcomed 14 new issuers in November 2024, compared with 11 in the previous month and seven in November 2023. The new listings were 11 exchange traded funds, one clean technology company, one mining company and one consumer products & services company. Total financings raised in November 2024 decreased 37% compared to the previous month, and were down 48% compared to November 2023. The total number of financings in November 2024 was 33, compared with 37 the previous month and 34 in November 2023.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440.

TSXV welcomed three new issuers in November 2024, compared with four in the previous month and two in November 2023. The new listings were one Capital Pool Company, one life sciences company and one mining company. Total financings raised in November 2024 decreased 7% compared to the previous month, but were up 83% compared to November 2023. There were 106 financings in November 2024, compared with 110 in the previous month and 88 in November 2023.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for November 2024 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Related Document:

TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - November 2024