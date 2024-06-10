TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics – May 2024

TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for May 2024.

TSX welcomed 16 new issuers in May 2024, compared with 24 in the previous month and 17 in May 2023. The new listings were 15 exchange traded funds and one closed-end fund. Total financings raised in May 2024 increased 5% compared to the previous month, and were up 120% compared to May 2023. The total number of financings in May 2024 was 37, compared with 58 the previous month and 42 in May 2023.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed three new issuers in May 2024, compared with one in the previous month and six in May 2023. The new listings were a Capital Pool Company and two mining companies. Total financings raised in May 2024 increased 22% compared to the previous month, but were down 16% compared to May 2023. There were 105 financings in May 2024, compared with 92 in the previous month and 118 in May 2023.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for May 2024 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

