TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics – May 2021

TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for May 2021.
TSX welcomed 13 new issuers in May 2021, compared with 18 in the previous month and 12 in May 2020. The new listings were five exchange traded funds, one life sciences company, one technology company, two clean technology companies, two consumer products & services companies, one closed end fund and one mining company. Total financings raised in May 2021 decreased 48% compared to the previous month, and decreased 28% compared to May 2020. The total number of financings in May 2021 was 52, compared with 59 the previous month and 54 in May 2020.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed 11 new issuers in May 2021, compared with 17 in the previous month and five in May 2020. The new listings were eight capital pool companies, two mining companies and one oil & gas company. Total financings raised in May 2021 decreased 16% compared to the previous month, but were up 147% compared to May 2020. There were 116 financings in May 2021, compared with 161 in the previous month and 118 in May 2020.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for May 2021 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
