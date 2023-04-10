TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics – March 2023

MX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for March 2023.

TSX welcomed two new issuers in March 2023, compared with 14 in the previous month and 11 in March 2022. The new listings were two mining companies. Total financings raised in March 2023 increased 183% compared to the previous month, but were down 81% compared to March 2022. The total number of financings in March 2023 was 30, compared with 36 the previous month and 69 in March 2022.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed seven new issuers in March 2023, compared with seven in the previous month and 12 in March 2022. The new listings were four Capital Pool Companies, two technology companies and one mining company. Total financings raised in March 2023 decreased 14% compared to the previous month, but were down 39% compared to March 2022. There were 106 financings in March 2023, compared with 97 in the previous month and 105 in March 2022.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for March 2023 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

