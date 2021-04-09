TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for March 2021.
TSX welcomed 27 new issuers in March 2021, compared with 21 in the previous month and 10 in March 2020. The new listings were 17 exchange traded funds, four technology companies, one mining company, two life sciences companies, one communications & media company, one closed-end fund, and one special purpose acquisition company. Total financings raised in March 2021 decreased 29% compared to the previous month, but increased 114% compared to March 2020. The total number of financings in March 2021 was 81, compared with 61 the previous month and 42 in March 2020.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed nine new issuers in March 2021, compared with eight in the previous month and five in March 2020. The new listings were five mining companies, one capital pool company, one life sciences company, one real estate company and one consumer products & services company. Total financings raised in March 2021 increased 32% compared to the previous month, and were up 498% compared to March 2020. There were 192 financings in March 2021, compared with 159 in the previous month and 105 in March 2020.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for March 2021 can be at www.tmx.com.
Related Document:
TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics – March 2021