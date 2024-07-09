TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for June 2024.

TSX welcomed 12 new issuers in June 2024, compared with 16 in the previous month and eight in June 2023. The new listings were 11 exchange traded funds and one closed-end fund. Total financings raised in June 2024 increased 110% compared to the previous month, and were up 65% compared to June 2023. The total number of financings in June 2024 was 56, compared with 37 the previous month and 32 in June 2023.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed five new issuers in June 2024, compared with three in the previous month and five in June 2023. The new listings were a Capital Pool Company and four mining companies. Total financings raised in June 2024 increased 11% compared to the previous month, but were down 8% compared to June 2023. There were 94 financings in June 2024, compared with 105 in the previous month and 115 in June 2023.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for June 2024 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

Related Document:

TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics – June 2024