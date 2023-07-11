TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - June 2023

TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for June 2023.

TSX welcomed eight new issuers in June 2023, compared with 17 in the previous month and five in June 2022. The new listings were five exchange traded funds, one mining company, one life sciences company and one oil & gas company. Total financings raised in June 2023 increased 180% compared to the previous month, and were up 65% compared to June 2022. The total number of financings in June 2023 was 32, compared with 42 the previous month and 45 in June 2022.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed five new issuers in June 2023, compared with six in the previous month and 14 in June 2022. The new listings were four Capital Pool Companies and one mining company. Total financings raised in June 2023 increased 2% compared to the previous month, but were down 29% compared to June 2022. There were 115 financings in June 2023, compared with 118 in the previous month and 107 in June 2022.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for June 2023 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

