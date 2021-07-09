TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for June 2021.
TSX welcomed 25 new issuers in June 2021, compared with 13 in the previous month and 24 in June 2020. The new listings were 11 exchange traded funds, two clean technology companies, four technology companies, two financial services companies, two consumer products & services companies, two life sciences companies and two closed-end funds. Total financings raised in June 2021 increased 59% compared to the previous month, and increased 23% compared to June 2020. The total number of financings in June 2021 was 58, compared with 52 the previous month and 57 in June 2020.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed 21 new issuers in June 2021, compared with 11 in the previous month and five in June 2020. The new listings were 13 capital pool companies, two clean technology companies, three mining companies, one consumer products & services company, one life sciences company and one utilities & pipelines company. Total financings raised in June 2021 increased 23% compared to the previous month, and were up 81% compared to June 2020. There were 158 financings in June 2021, compared with 116 in the previous month and 164 in June 2020.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for June 2021 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Related Document:
TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics – June 2021