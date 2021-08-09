TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for July 2021.
TSX welcomed 19 new issuers in July 2021, compared with 25 in the previous month and 10 in July 2020. The new listings were 11 exchange traded funds, two clean technology companies, two consumer products & services companies, two life sciences companies, one financial services company and one real estate company. Total financings raised in July 2021 decreased 51% compared to the previous month, and decreased 38% compared to July 2020. The total number of financings in July 2021 was 46, compared with 58 the previous month and 34 in July 2020.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed 10 new issuers in July 2021, compared with 21 in the previous month and four in July 2020. The new listings were seven capital pool companies, two clean technology companies and one oil & gas company. Total financings raised in July 2021 decreased 30% compared to the previous month, but were up 7% compared to July 2020. There were 122 financings in July 2021, compared with 158 in the previous month and 211 in July 2020.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for July 2021 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Related Document:
TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics – July 2021