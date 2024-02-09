TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - January 2024

TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for January 2024.

TSX welcomed nine new issuers in January 2024, compared with three in the previous month and 15 in January 2023. The new listings were eight exchange traded funds and one mining company. Total financings raised in January 2024 decreased 92% compared to the previous month, and were down 48% compared to January 2023. The total number of financings in January 2024 was 31, compared with 39 the previous month and 38 in January 2023.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed seven new issuers in January 2024, compared with four in the previous month and one in January 2023. The new listings were three Capital Pool Companies and four mining companies. Total financings raised in January 2024 increased 2% compared to the previous month, but were down 2% compared to January 2023. There were 124 financings in January 2024, compared with 100 in the previous month and 133 in January 2023.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for January 2024 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.

