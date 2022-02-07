TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for January 2022.
TSX welcomed 22 new issuers in January 2022, compared with nine in the previous month and 23 in January 2021. The new listings were 18 exchange traded funds, one clean technology company, one life sciences company and two real estate companies. Total financings raised in January 2022 decreased 75% compared to the previous month, and were down 78% compared to January 2021. The total number of financings in January 2022 was 48, compared with 56 the previous month and 33 in January 2021.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed nine new issuers in January 2022, compared with 14 in the previous month and five in January 2021. The new listings were four capital pool companies and five mining companies. Total financings raised in January 2022 decreased 29% compared to the previous month, and were down 25% compared to January 2021. There were 122 financings in January 2022, compared with 165 in the previous month and 173 in January 2021.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for January 2022 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics – January 2022