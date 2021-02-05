TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics – January 2021

TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for January 2021.
TSX welcomed 23 new issuers in January 2021, compared with 10 in the previous month and 24 in January 2020. The new listings were 14 exchange traded funds, one closed end fund, two technology companies, one clean technology company, two consumer products & services companies, one life compared to the previous month, but increased 787% compared to January 2020. The total number of financings in January 2021 was 63, compared with 53 the previous month and 44 in January 2020.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed five new issuers in January 2021, compared with eight in the previous month and one in January 2020. The new listings were three capital pool companies, one life sciences company and one mining company. Total financings raised in January 2021 decreased 9% compared to the previous month, but were up 79% compared to January 2020. There were 173 financings in January 2021, compared with 177 in the previous month and 140 in January 2020.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for January 2021 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
