TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics – February 2024

TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for February 2024.

TSX welcomed 11 new issuers in February 2024, compared with nine in the previous month and 14 in February 2023. The new listings were six exchange traded funds, two mining companies, one closed-end fund, one oil & gas company and one life sciences company. Total financings raised in February 2024 increased 1218% compared to the previous month, and were up 619% compared to February 2023. The total number of financings in February 2024 was 32, compared with 31 the previous month and 36 in February 2023.

For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440

TSXV welcomed three new issuers in February 2024, compared with seven in the previous month and seven in February 2023. The new listings were two Capital Pool Companies and one mining company. Total financings raised in February 2024 decreased 20% compared to the previous month, and were down 41% compared to February 2023. There were 86 financings in February 2024, compared with 124 in the previous month and 97 in February 2023.

TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for February 2024 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.