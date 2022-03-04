TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for February, 2022.
TSX welcomed 11 new issuers in February 2022, compared with 22 in the previous month and 21 in February 2021. The new listings were nine exchange traded funds, one financial services company and one industrial services & products company. Total financings raised in February 2022 increased 114% compared to the previous month, but were down 87% compared to February 2021. The total number of financings in February 2022 was 38, compared with 48 the previous month and 61 in February 2021.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed 13 new issuers in February 2022, compared with nine in the previous month and eight in February 2021. The new listings were 10 capital pool companies, two mining companies and one technology company. Total financings raised in February 2022 decreased 32% compared to the previous month, and were down 61% compared to February 2021. There were 93 financings in February 2022, compared with 122 in the previous month and 159 in February 2021.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for February 2022 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Related Document:
TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics – February 2022