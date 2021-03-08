TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics – February 2021

TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for February 2021.
TSX welcomed 21 new issuers in February 2021, compared with 23 in the previous month and 15 in February 2020. The new listings were eight exchange traded funds, three clean technology companies, three technology companies, two special purpose acquisition companies, two mining companies, one life sciences company, one industrial products & services company and one real estate company. Total financings raised in February 2021 increased 189% compared to the previous month, and increased 63% compared to February 2020. The total number of financings in February 2021 was 61, compared with 63 the previous month and 57 in February 2020.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed eight new issuers in February 2021, compared with five in the previous month and eight in February 2020. The new listings were five capital pool companies, two mining companies and one technology company. Total financings raised in February 2021 increased 29% compared to the previous month, and were up 207% compared to February 2020. There were 159 financings in February 2021, compared with 173 in the previous month and 108 in February 2020.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for February 2021 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
