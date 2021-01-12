TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics – December 2020

TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for December 2020.
TSX welcomed 10 new issuers in December 2020, compared with 11 in the previous month and three in December 2019. The new listings were four exchange traded funds, two closed end funds, one life sciences company, one technology company, one oil & gas company and one mining company. Total financings raised in December 2020 decreased 34% compared to the previous month, and decreased 65% compared to December 2019. The total number of financings in December 2020 was 53, compared with 39 the previous month and 52 in December 2019.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed eight new issuers in December 2020, compared with four in the previous month and 12 in December 2019. The new listings were three capital pool companies, four mining companies and one financial services company. Total financings raised in December 2020 increased 136% compared to the previous month, and were up 145% compared to December 2019. There were 177 financings in December 2020, compared with 115 in the previous month and 146 in December 2019.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for December 2020 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
