TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics – December 2019

TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for December 2019.
TSX welcomed three new issuers in December 2019, compared with 16 in the previous month and five in December 2018. The new listings were one industrial products & services company, one financial services company and one life sciences company. Total financings raised in December 2019 increased 1391% from the previous month and were up 768% compared to December 2018. The total number of financings in December 2019 was 52, compared with 31 the previous month and 44 in December 2018.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed 12 new issuers in December 2019, compared with four in the previous month and 12 in December 2018. The new listings were six capital pool companies, five mining companies and one clean technology company. Total financings raised in December 2019 increased 75% compared to the previous month, and were unchanged from December 2018. There were 146 financings in December 2019, compared with 83 in the previous month and 146 in December 2018.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for December 2019 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
