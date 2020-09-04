TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for August 2020.
TSX welcomed 14 new issuers in August 2020, compared with 10 in the previous month and nine in August 2019. The new listings were nine exchange traded funds, one closed-end fund, two mining companies, one life sciences company and one SPAC. Total financings raised in August 2020 decreased 53% compared to the previous month, and were down 35% compared to August 2019. The total number of financings in August 2020 was 49, compared with 34 the previous month and 47 in August 2019.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed seven new issuers in August 2020, compared with four in the previous month and 10 in August 2019. The new listings were three capital pool companies and four mining companies. Total financings raised in August 2020 increased 51% compared to the previous month, and were up 77% compared to August 2019. There were 198 financings in August 2020, compared with 211 in the previous month and 125 in August 2019.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for August, 2020 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Related Document:
TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics – August 2020