TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for April 2021.
TSX welcomed 18 new issuers in April 2021, compared with 27 in the previous month and six in April 2020. The new listings were 11 exchange traded funds, two consumer products companies, one mining company, one life sciences company, two technology companies, and one clean technology company. Total financings raised in April 2021 decreased 17% compared to the previous month, but increased 938% compared to April 2020. The total number of financings in April 2021 was 59, compared with 81 the previous month and 18 in April 2020.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440
TSXV welcomed 17 new issuers in April 2021, compared with nine in the previous month and one in April 2020. The new listings were seven capital pool companies, six mining companies, one life sciences company, one technology company, one clean technology company, and one financial services company. Total financings raised in April 2021 decreased 33% compared to the previous month, but were up 596% compared to April 2020. There were 161 financings in April 2021, compared with 192 in the previous month and 80 in April 2020.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for April 2021 can be at www.tmx.com.
Related Document:
TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics – April 2021